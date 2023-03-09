Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 968 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,184,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 53,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.