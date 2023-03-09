Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

