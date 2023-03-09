Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,228,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 674,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $468,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.25 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

