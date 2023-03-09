Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,112,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 122,424 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $574,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WYNN opened at $113.54 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

