Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $593.29 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 460.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.72% of Arista Networks worth $593,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $148.40 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average is $124.02.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $1,314,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $1,314,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

