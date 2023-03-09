Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $718.45 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,743,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,739,811 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.96% of Marvell Technology worth $718,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.11, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

