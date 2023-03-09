Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,903,017 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $513,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 144,721 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $182.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.02 and a 200 day moving average of $165.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

