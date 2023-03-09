Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,641,139 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,202,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641,139 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.13% of Cardinal Health worth $546,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 426.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.