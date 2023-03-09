Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,459,619 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,801,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,459,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $613,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 754,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,548,000 after acquiring an additional 696,652 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 507,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 54,163 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $4,693,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,128,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after buying an additional 196,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

