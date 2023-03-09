Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 935,384 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 935,384 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.86% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $486,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BR opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.