Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.67. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 16,226 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
