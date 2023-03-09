Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 134,500 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in XPO were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 2.1% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of XPO by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 151,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $14,246,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

