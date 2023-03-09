Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 9,900 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.39% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $52,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $875.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

