Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.27% of Axon Enterprise worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $221.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,891 shares of company stock valued at $65,526,959. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

