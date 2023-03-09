Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,409,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.05% of Wave Life Sciences worth $15,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

