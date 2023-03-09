Primecap Management Co. CA Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.50% of nLIGHT worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,069,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 132,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

nLIGHT Trading Up 0.6 %

nLIGHT Company Profile

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.