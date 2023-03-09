Primecap Management Co. CA Has $25.55 Million Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 113,153 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 254,960 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the period.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.