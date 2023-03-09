Primecap Management Co. CA Has $8.11 Million Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,954,000 after buying an additional 72,760 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 329.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFE. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

