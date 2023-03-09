Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.89% of Matson worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 201,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 754.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 196,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 109.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Matson by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 130,335 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Up 1.2 %

Matson stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.