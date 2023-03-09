Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 14,500 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.