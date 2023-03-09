Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,700 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 602,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $126,414,000 after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $216.31 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

