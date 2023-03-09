Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.25% of NuVasive worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 338,609 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 348.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.