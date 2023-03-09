Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.