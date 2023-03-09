Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $21.43.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
