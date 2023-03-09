Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Pro Medicus in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pro Medicus stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

