ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
ProAssurance Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,902.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.