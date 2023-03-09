ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,902.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.89 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

