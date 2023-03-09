Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,155,840.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $81,320.40.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after acquiring an additional 236,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $201,650,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,988,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,249,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after purchasing an additional 85,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

