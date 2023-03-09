Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,155,840.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $81,320.40.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00.
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00.
Progyny Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 1.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after acquiring an additional 236,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $201,650,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,988,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,249,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after purchasing an additional 85,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
