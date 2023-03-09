ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 101,360 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the average daily volume of 74,313 put options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5,842.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,276,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $30.30.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

