ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

