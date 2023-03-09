ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Stock Price Up 5%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 9,383,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 10,426,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDOW. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1,417.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

