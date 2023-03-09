Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,531 shares of company stock worth $1,767,734 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

