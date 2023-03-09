Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $30.11

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.11, but opened at $30.72. Prudential shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 111,094 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,450 ($17.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,539.17.
Prudential Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
