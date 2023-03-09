Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $30.11

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.11, but opened at $30.72. Prudential shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 111,094 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,450 ($17.44) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,539.17.

Prudential Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

About Prudential

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prudential by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Prudential by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

