Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,036 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Linde were worth $157,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Linde by 1,809.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.71 on Thursday, hitting $351.19. The stock had a trading volume of 807,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,932. The company has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.59 and its 200 day moving average is $313.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

