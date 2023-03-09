Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $112,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 103,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 334.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,765,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $834.71. 111,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,293. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $824.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

