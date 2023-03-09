Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $93.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of American Tower worth $93,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $195.97. The company had a trading volume of 343,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.59 and a 200-day moving average of $218.69.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

