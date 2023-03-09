Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 6,034 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Fiserv worth $69,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 600,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,223,000 after acquiring an additional 103,292 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5,379.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 364,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 357,806 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 454,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock worth $179,478,338 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

