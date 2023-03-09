Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 9,849 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of Oracle worth $133,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

ORCL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.68. 1,968,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,654. The company has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

