Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,662 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $147,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $1,165,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

NYSE MA traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.88. 682,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

