Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $87,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,794,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

