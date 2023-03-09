Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $222.59 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264,776 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $222,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $2,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $450.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

