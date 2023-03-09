Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $56,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.64 on Thursday, hitting $430.93. 1,061,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.13. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

