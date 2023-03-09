Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 18,245 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $60,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.98. The company had a trading volume of 568,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,362. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.59 and its 200 day moving average is $218.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

