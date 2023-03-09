Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 1,067,776 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,776 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Shares of DNA opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,094 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $226,620.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,453,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,005,579.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,094 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $226,620.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,453,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,005,579.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $236,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,910,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,514,185. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

