Putnam Investments LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,231 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $310.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.76 and its 200 day moving average is $169.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

