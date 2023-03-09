Putnam Investments LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44,744 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 837,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,039,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

