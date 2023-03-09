Putnam Investments LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

