Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 54,416 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,825 shares of company stock worth $5,025,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

