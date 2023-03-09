QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Down 6%

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.22. 36,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 58,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

QCR Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $800.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson bought 1,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,890,262.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $117,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in QCR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in QCR by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in QCR by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

