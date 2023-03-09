QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 412,177 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.10. 1,997,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,710,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

