Quilter’s (QLT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.02) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quilter to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 108.17 ($1.30).

Shares of LON QLT traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 92.96 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,570,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.20 ($1.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 664.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

