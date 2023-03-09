Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Up 1.9%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 61,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 218,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on QUIS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

